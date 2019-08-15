As Starrett L S Co (SCX) Stock Value Declined, Rbf Capital Raised Stake by $493,458; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Cadence Bank Na Cut Its Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $157.85. About 1.77 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Starrett L S Co (SCX) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 70,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The institutional investor held 201,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 131,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Starrett L S Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 4,436 shares traded. The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) has declined 11.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SCX News: 08/03/2018 – L.S. Starrett Suspends Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Starrett Announces Suspension of Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ LS Starrett Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCX)

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 221,811 shares to 59,189 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Finl Group Inc by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,069 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

