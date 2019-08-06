As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Swiss National Bank Has Lowered by $16.84 Million Its Stake; Greenleaf Trust Has Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $459,563 as Stock Price Declined

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.67 million, down from 4.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 8.92M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 16/03/2018 – Orin Smith Helped Steer Starbucks Through Era of Espresso-Fueled Growth; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 8,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 9,115 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 17,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 193,657 shares. 230,405 are held by Fil Ltd. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc accumulated 32,669 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stillwater Invest Management Lc reported 39,579 shares. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stock Yards Comml Bank & Tru has invested 1.7% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Argent Tru has 0.45% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 58,307 shares. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability Com has 60,383 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 7,811 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Bancshares invested in 0.33% or 3,726 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton Co Ma has invested 1.67% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 71,750 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 31,889 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $8.43 million activity. $11.64M worth of stock was sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 290,500 shares to 21.19 million shares, valued at $900.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 14,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 574,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (IVW) by 15,331 shares to 142,059 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S & P Smallcap Value Index (IJS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Inc Lc invested in 0.05% or 22,434 shares. Waters Parkerson And Lc accumulated 1.23% or 272,279 shares. Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 1.08% or 100,436 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ally Fincl holds 105,000 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 783,285 shares. Pitcairn invested in 12,249 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Dallas Securities holds 0.64% or 16,575 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx invested in 19,999 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt stated it has 88,718 shares. 30,630 are owned by Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1,943 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Lc reported 25,520 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,000 shares. Endurant Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 11,036 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

