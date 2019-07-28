As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $431,642; As Biogen Common (BIIB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Position

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. Common (BIIB) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,719 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70M, down from 112,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Biogen Inc. Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – WILL HAVE OPTION TO LICENSE THERAPIES ARISING OUT OF COLLABORATION AND WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THEIR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 33,502 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 89,260 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Assetmark has 388 shares. Synovus accumulated 0.07% or 18,738 shares. Grimes & stated it has 2,760 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1,232 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, City Hldgs Comm has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp reported 73,544 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability Co reported 1,210 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,025 shares. Hartford Invest Co invested in 0.16% or 24,328 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 184,347 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 9,288 shares. Ativo Cap Management owns 6,042 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Common (NYSE:COP) by 12,903 shares to 288,666 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Cp Common (NYSE:EW) by 10,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Common (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was sold by CULVER JOHN. Shares for $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

