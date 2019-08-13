As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Upped Position; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Rose, Lee Danner & Bass Has Cut Its Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 14,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 498,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.00 million, down from 513,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.86. About 1.08M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 30,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 23,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 7.77 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 30/03/2018 – One year into Starbucks’ top job, CEO Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: WHR, NTAP, SBUX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Americas & CAP Segments Aid Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ETFs to Gain From Starbucks’ Solid Q3 Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & holds 30,040 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 0.34% or 1.72 million shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Park Circle stated it has 10.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 987,676 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation has 1.13 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 114,663 shares. Wms Prns Llc stated it has 0.06% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clean Yield Group invested in 0.02% or 603 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 533,211 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt holds 2.25% or 83,088 shares in its portfolio. 267,140 were reported by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Bragg Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Natl Trust has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Kansas-based Kwmg Lc has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares to 9,540 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.35% stake. Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 25,949 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 249,470 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group accumulated 0% or 125 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs accumulated 65,004 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,286 shares. First Republic Invest Management invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bb&T Securities Limited Com stated it has 89,666 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Sei Invs Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,157 shares. Ww Asset Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 2,249 are held by Bbt Mgmt. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loews holds 0.08% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Sivik Global Healthcare Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.88% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 60,000 shares.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $907.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares to 172,479 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc. by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).