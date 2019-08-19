As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Roffman Miller Associates Has Lowered Stake by $9.38 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Increased by $1.42 Million as Market Value Rose

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 505% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 809,480 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: New US @Starbucks stores less profitable than expected due to rising labor costs in urban markets, according to CFO Scott Maw #StarbucksEarnings – ! $SBUX; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc accumulated 13,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested in 61,900 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 2,398 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 4,637 shares or 0% of the stock. Gam Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Westwood Incorporated holds 18,775 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 600 shares. The New York-based Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 2.07% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 26,725 are held by Scout Investments Incorporated. Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 1,694 are owned by Two Sigma Limited Co. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 12,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23 shares.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,578 shares to 12,641 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 18,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,030 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T) by 61,747 shares to 371,014 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 41,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).