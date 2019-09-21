As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Its Stake by $33.56 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 680,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.31M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $780.78M, down from 9.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95M shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 91,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 24,856 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, down from 116,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 17/05/2018 – Netflix Favored by 13 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $345 FROM $290

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.91M for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 18,663 shares to 28,455 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 95,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.