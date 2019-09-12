As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $701,350; Huntington National Bank Lifted Suntrust Banks (STI) Position by $376,030; Stock Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 830 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 26,522 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43 million, down from 27,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.06. About 6.73M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 317.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 6,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 7,978 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $501,000, up from 1,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 1.99 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 22/03/2018 – Shake Shack Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/04/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage Cuts Application Time in Half with Online Tool; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – PROVIDED WITH A COPY OF CORRESPONDENCE BETWEEN SUNTRUST OIL AND NIGERIAN DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RE; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE) by 86,500 shares to 164,896 shares, valued at $48.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Comml Bank reported 9,168 shares stake. United Asset Strategies Inc has 42,919 shares. Saturna Cap Corp has 18,487 shares. 21,624 are owned by River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Hartford Invest Mgmt invested in 181,325 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt owns 78,742 shares. Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 786,440 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 19,400 shares. 29,694 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Haverford Trust invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). City Hldgs holds 845 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.48% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Garde Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Co has 0.27% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News for Sep 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of SBUX April 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,347 shares to 193,604 shares, valued at $25.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (Prn) (TIP) by 50,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,445 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).