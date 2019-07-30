As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased by $670,810 Its Stake; Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Malibu Boats (MBUU) by $702,741 as Share Price Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) by 59.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 18,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 30,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 117,831 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 9,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,340 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97. About 4.40M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks: The Crystal Ball Frappucino Cometh — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all US stores for racial bias training

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Ltd Liability owns 28,677 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Orrstown holds 12,844 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Adage Partners Gru Ltd Liability owns 1.51 million shares. 2,927 are owned by Barr E S Co. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 8,197 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Corda Management Ltd Liability Company owns 259,288 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability owns 3.48M shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 517,428 shares. Stifel Fincl has 1.56 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 113,604 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 7,981 shares. 11,274 are held by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. California-based Partnervest Advisory Lc has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares to 11,718 shares, valued at $435,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 81,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,050 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,389 were reported by Victory. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 12,460 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 90 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Citadel Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,642 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Bbt Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 12,347 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.02% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Com accumulated 633,790 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 24,841 shares. 12,044 were accumulated by Gradient Invs. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 362 shares.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 25.68% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $19.39 million for 8.17 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.96% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54,072 activity.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 168,972 shares to 358,004 shares, valued at $34.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 521,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.