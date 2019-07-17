As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Upped Stake; As Diageo Plc (DEO) Valuation Rose, Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $439,937

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 261,932 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 9,065 shares as the company's stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,340 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 4.19M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares to 566,623 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "A Deep Analysis Of Diageo – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7. $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares to 2,635 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,718 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN).