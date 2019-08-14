As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $429,200; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Decreased Its Position in F5 Networks (FFIV) by $1.13 Million

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.91. About 118,795 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 42,504 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 49,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 5,892 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Comml Bank has 134,531 shares. Moreover, Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7.92M shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Strategic Limited Com invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 72,084 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 36,055 shares. Rockland Trust has 1.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ipswich Mngmt reported 9,856 shares stake. Citigroup reported 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Founders Fincl Secs Limited Liability has 11,885 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 5,157 shares. Fort LP has 0.56% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28,012 shares to 219,700 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $132.28M for 14.74 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

