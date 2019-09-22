As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, M Holdings Securities Increased by $931,260 Its Holding; Cummins (CMI) Stock Price Declined While Rodgers Brothers Lowered Stake by $881,163

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67M, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 172.77% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 321.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 11,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 14,715 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,004 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,300 were reported by Atlas Browninc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 54,113 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.41% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 886 shares. Old National State Bank In has invested 0.6% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc has 0.1% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.23 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsr invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Legacy Private Trust Communication holds 8,345 shares. Bokf Na holds 7,159 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 86,720 shares. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 170,147 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 50,519 shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,481 shares to 5,577 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,558 shares to 23,479 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 26,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 23,747 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Orca Investment Mgmt Lc reported 8,786 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa holds 0.18% or 19,475 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.5% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clear Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.67% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Missouri-based Jones Cos Lllp has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Johnson Fin Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 5,603 shares in its portfolio. Saturna Cap reported 18,487 shares. Montag A Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 28,295 shares. Andra Ap invested in 86,700 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,472 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.97% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

