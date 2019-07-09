As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Hollencrest Securities Has Cut Holding; Shaker Financial Services Has Raised Its Position in Royce Value Tr (RVT) by $759,122

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 58,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 219,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 233,665 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 4.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO NEAR DEAL FOR STARBUCKS STORE-PRODUCTS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6,403 shares to 16,007 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG).

