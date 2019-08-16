As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Holder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $130.27 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Decreased Holding in Astec Inds (ASTE) by $377,400

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (ASTE) by 37.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The hedge fund held 16,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $634,000, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astec Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 20,853 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE)

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 1.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.99 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742.96M, down from 11.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.35. About 2.14M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks signs licensing agreement with Brazil private equity firm; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust accumulated 42,278 shares. Natl Pension Ser stated it has 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Oak Cap Limited Co has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlas Browninc holds 0.35% or 6,561 shares. Bancorp Of America De reported 17.16 million shares. Barr E S stated it has 2,927 shares. Cwh Cap Management holds 10,814 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Town Country Natl Bank Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications reported 1.27% stake. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westwood Mgmt Corporation Il has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 214,988 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 14.68 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Lc reported 0.16% stake. 31,725 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Fund Mngmt owns 331,854 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 117,050 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 31,550 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 42,324 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co owns 179,101 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co stated it has 106,359 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Sg Americas reported 6,828 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) or 2,978 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd owns 9,867 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 59,200 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 20,971 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0% or 632 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 35,169 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 31,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.99 million for 22.81 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.