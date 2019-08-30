As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lowered Position; Phillips 66 (PSX) Shareholder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Holding

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 3.18 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to nonpaying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 110.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 7,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 13,811 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $98.16. About 1.09M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Lc invested in 87,488 shares or 3.42% of the stock. Cibc World Corporation holds 166,213 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Management reported 1.18M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% or 61,000 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 58,752 shares or 2.14% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Cap, California-based fund reported 18,526 shares. Alta Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,940 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bridgeway owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 71,750 shares. Blue Edge Ltd has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisor Partners Llc stated it has 29,821 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il has 420,738 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Marco Invest Ltd Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 350,500 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Private Tru Na has 21,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hamilton Point Inv Limited Liability Com reported 1.7% stake. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 67,151 shares. Country Trust Bank holds 0% or 175 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 8,168 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 1.54M shares. Advisor Prtn Lc reported 17,327 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,644 shares. Capital Inv Advisors Llc holds 4,001 shares. 37,511 were reported by Advsr Asset Management. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt holds 10,760 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 15,126 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp reported 26,056 shares. Farmers Tru owns 3,273 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

