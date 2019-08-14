As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Holder Interocean Capital Has Lowered Stake; Hite Hedge Asset Management Stake in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Decreased by $14.48 Million

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 150,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 38,546 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 188,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $95.97. About 3.27M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 314,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 841,417 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.85 million, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 348,291 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 26/04/2018 – RMP May be Required to Reimburse EQM’s Expenses up to $5M or pay EQM $63.4M Termination Fee — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.88 million for 34.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 20,615 shares to 125,002 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares to 206,105 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

