As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake; Jana Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $38.32 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04 million, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 2.49 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak sales in the U.S; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks says aims to triple China revenue by 2022; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 50,920 shares. American Intll owns 171,965 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,307 shares. National Pension Service reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Macquarie holds 0.24% or 5.13 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp has 56,575 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 895,300 shares. Ifrah Svcs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 7,341 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 8,641 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 11,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 246 shares. 9,333 are held by Boston Ltd Liability Corporation. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7,390 shares. Burney Comm holds 11,371 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fin has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Assoc holds 0.93% or 29,170 shares. Parsec Finance Management accumulated 1.02% or 215,805 shares. Private Wealth Advsr owns 24,707 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. James Investment Research invested 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Davis R M holds 0.33% or 119,557 shares. Kbc Gp Inc Nv has invested 0.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Princeton Port Strategies Gru Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 13,097 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.38% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 267,140 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.20M shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System holds 2.01M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mngmt accumulated 710,548 shares. Wealthquest accumulated 5,317 shares. Lee Danner And Bass owns 53,888 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).