As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Edgepoint Investment Group Maintains Position in Flowserve (FLS)

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 17.04M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897.74M, up from 16.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 1.23M shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 05/03/2018 Flowserve Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Flowserve’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3; Maintains Negative Outlook

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 69,155 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, down from 83,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 27/04/2018 – The CEO of Starbucks says sales haven’t taken a hit following the Philly arrests; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 25/04/2018 – Whitbread to Set Costa Coffee Free to Take On Starbucks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Logan Mngmt Inc has invested 1.67% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Confluence Inv Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 810,663 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 158,504 shares. Albion Fin Group Ut reported 11,995 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 73,513 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP owns 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,800 shares. 99,641 are held by Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Liability Com. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company owns 22,217 shares. Btim reported 0.92% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 28,124 are owned by Iowa National Bank. Glenview Bankshares Dept owns 81,645 shares. Cambridge Advisors has 8,241 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 149,611 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 59,120 shares. California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 1.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25,000 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 259,378 shares to 696,483 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,364 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold FLS shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 125.32 million shares or 1.05% less from 126.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Limited Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 15,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Ltd. Covington Mgmt holds 0% or 250 shares. Golub Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 816,148 shares. Ellington Management Grp Limited Company has 4,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has 7,477 shares. American Interest Group Inc Incorporated reported 44,770 shares. Korea Invest owns 1,100 shares. M&T State Bank Corporation holds 4,609 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 23 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Com owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com invested in 36,133 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Etrade Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 11,083 shares. 667,236 are owned by Lord Abbett & Ltd.

