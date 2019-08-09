As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Lifted Position; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shareholder Opus Point Partners Management Increased Its Stake

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 3,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 5,840 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $919,000, up from 2,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $124.35. About 359,624 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D™ for the Treatment of Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD AND CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS AND PROFITS; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 14/05/2018 – PTA-News: Medigene AG: Medigene significantly expands TCR alliance with bluebird bio in cancer immunotherapy; 21/03/2018 – Helix BioPharma Corp. Signs Collaboration Agreement With ProMab Biotechnologies to Co-Develop CAR-T for Hematological Malignancies; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Studies at Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association; 03/04/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics Inc. Announces Release of X-Mini™ Cell Selection Kit for the CAR-T Research Market

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 66,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 217,854 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, up from 151,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $96.27. About 6.35 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC News Exclusive: Men arrested at Philly #Starbucks say they did nothing wrong, feared for their live; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS – TO CLOSE ALL COMPANY-OWNED STORES IN U.S. ON AFTERNOON OF MAY 29 TO CONDUCT RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION GEARED TOWARD PREVENTING DISCRIMINATION; 21/05/2018 – The Seattle Times: Weeks after two black men were arrested at a Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia, the Seattle-based company; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 1,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association invested in 41,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Oppenheimer Asset holds 3,537 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 1,944 shares. Guardian stated it has 351,061 shares. Brinker stated it has 6,652 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Int Inc Ca holds 0.45% or 24,048 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger invested in 48,402 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 4,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0.03% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 10,226 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 38,881 shares. 786 are owned by Pnc Services Gru. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,227 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity.