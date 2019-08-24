As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Farr Miller & Washington Cut Stake by $14.08 Million; Amber Rd Com (AMBR) Shareholder Altai Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $435,672 as Market Value Were Volatile

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 190,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 314,342 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 504,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.7. About 8.08 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 04/05/2018 – Behind the Design of the Starbucks Mermaid Logo (Video); 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America

Altai Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amber Rd Inc Com (AMBR) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altai Capital Management Lp bought 54,459 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.46M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altai Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amber Rd Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 20/03/2018 – Annual `Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS PROPOSAL WITH AMBER ROAD EXPIRES ON MARCH 30; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c-Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 25/04/2018 – AMBER ROAD HOLDER ALTAI CAPITAL BOOSTED STAKE TO 8.38%; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 20/03/2018 – Annual ‘Souper Bowl’ Food Drive Feeds Thousands in the Raleigh Community; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.82 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett &, a Tennessee-based fund reported 650 shares. American Rech Mgmt reported 200 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,299 shares. Hendley & Company holds 3.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 81,395 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 724,802 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Vontobel Asset Mngmt has 1.29% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp holds 384,279 shares. D L Carlson Inv Group owns 30,920 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 3,300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.05% or 5,737 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap owns 13,428 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.24% or 2.14M shares. Fiduciary Company holds 88,582 shares. Citizens & Northern owns 34,120 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Management Talks Digital Initiatives, China, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 363 shares to 35,447 shares, valued at $41.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 128,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “E2open and Amber Road Announce Successful Tender Offer – Business Wire” on July 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors Of Filing Of A Class Action Suit Against Amber Road, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amber Road pushes back on Altai nominations – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AMBER ROAD, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Amber Road, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 46,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 10,200 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc reported 237,943 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 141,128 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). State Street Corp reported 373,996 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 133,900 are held by Bridgeway Management. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0% or 1.29M shares. Dupont Capital reported 40,144 shares. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc reported 3.57% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Oaktop Mngmt Ii Lp reported 2.53% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). 671,219 were reported by Gagnon Llc. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 174,350 shares.