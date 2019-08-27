As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Doheny Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.63 Million; Adirondack Research & Management Has Decreased Its Position in Gray Television (GTN) as Valuation Declined

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 23,385 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 45,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 1.85M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says it was “completely inappropriate” for employees to call the police in this case; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Adds Two New Frappuccinos To The Menu — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 29/05/2018 – Ex-fast food CEO Puzder: Starbucks has ‘gone too far’ with its anti-bias campaign; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 19/03/2018 – Starbucks to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 29.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 61,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 150,140 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21M, down from 211,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 325,173 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,935 activity. Howell Robin Robinson bought $26,568 worth of stock. $26,568 worth of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Com holds 57,682 shares. Teton Advsr reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 950,966 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 69,790 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 13,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt owns 790,557 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 62,671 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 14,179 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Metropolitan Life Ins invested in 0.01% or 6,982 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma invested in 61,162 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 71,106 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 14,275 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.86% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 49,007 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited. Pension Service holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.48 million shares. 200,213 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. East Coast Asset Management Limited holds 53,514 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Sonata Grp Inc reported 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Barometer Cap Mngmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 209,286 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank reported 0.47% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,606 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 79,671 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 350,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 992,209 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 251,276 shares. 10,374 were reported by Opus Cap Gru Lc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.