As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Decreased by $597,683 Its Position; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Decreased Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $1.15 Million

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 7,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 11,325 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $949,000, down from 18,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 02/05/2018 – MEN ARRESTED AT STARBUCKS SETTLE WITH PHILADELPHIA: AP; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 106,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.97M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 800,000 shares to 832,961 shares, valued at $30.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 99,832 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,518 shares. Nuwave Invest Lc holds 0.02% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs owns 193 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,615 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 5,782 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 11,460 shares. Putnam Invs Limited owns 798 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 9,962 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise has 437,105 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18M for 25.27 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann Commercial Bank accumulated 4,981 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Jag Management Ltd Company accumulated 264,738 shares. Montecito Bancorp And Trust, California-based fund reported 3,315 shares. Glovista Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,038 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 3,850 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Company owns 37,483 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 208,703 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 678,609 shares. Creative Planning reported 269,324 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Savings Bank Communications, a New York-based fund reported 28,818 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 68,295 shares. Raub Brock Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 4.76% or 277,494 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 31,023 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp stated it has 0.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 48,031 shares stake.