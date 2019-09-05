As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, 10-15 Associates Has Trimmed by $432,086 Its Holding; Brinks Co (BCO) Holder Brahman Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $26.25 Million

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50M, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 5.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Coffee industry worried U.S. ruling on cancer warning may widen; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 366,661 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raymond James Advisors stated it has 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc invested 0.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aimz Inv Ltd Liability reported 0.27% stake. Schroder Invest Mngmt reported 1.18M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian owns 541 shares. National Pension Ser holds 1.48 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. First Merchants holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,069 shares. Mackay Shields invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Family Cap Tru has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 3,249 were reported by Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Lc. Natixis accumulated 0.27% or 573,025 shares. Aspen Invest has invested 0.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Edgewood Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 7,824 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 96,125 shares stake.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,001 shares to 112,046 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 45,360 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 17,700 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 881,581 are owned by Fmr Ltd Com. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 5.61 million shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.06% stake. 105,100 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 24,661 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 3.25 million shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 112,307 shares. American Gp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 38,672 are owned by Driehaus Mngmt Llc.