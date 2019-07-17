As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Symmetry Peak Management Has Cut Holding by $2.00 Million; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Trimmed by $938,700 Its Position

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.89. About 1.65M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 11,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,886 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.62M, down from 256,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.08. About 1.06 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 18/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 execs out this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.13 million for 30.78 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:SINA) by 10,250 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.