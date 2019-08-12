As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Halsey Associates Trimmed Holding; As Regency Centers (REG) Market Value Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lifted by $3.30 Million Its Position

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 232,532 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29M, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Starbucks Corp; 07/05/2018 – Caffeine shot for Nestlé with $7bn Starbucks deal

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 49,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 155,384 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 106,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 586,748 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 20/04/2018 – Gazit-Globe Ltd Reports 8.1% Stake in Regency Centers; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Law360.com which released: “SEC Approves Nasdaq Plan To Raise Reg A+ Standards – Law360” on July 01, 2019, also Law360.com with their article: “Nasdaq Wants To Raise The Bar For Reg A+ Listings – Law360” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regency Centers (REG) Acquires Retail Space at The Pruneyard – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Historically Sees Earnings-Driven After-Hours Moves Narrow or Reverse in Next Day’s Regular Session – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Know What Triggers a Margin Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Rbo & Limited has invested 2.97% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 1832 Asset Management L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 75,000 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 13,109 shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested in 72 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,100 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Management holds 987,428 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, Washington-based fund reported 59 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 33,187 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 5,520 shares stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company stated it has 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia has 5,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,456 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.01% or 3,112 shares.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Automotive Plc by 215,902 shares to 190,092 shares, valued at $15.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 113,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Ttl Stk (ITOT).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru owns 100,262 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Laffer Invests stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Interocean has 38,546 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Ckw Finance Gru reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,855 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited holds 46,615 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 28,677 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dubuque State Bank owns 159,733 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank stated it has 6,908 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ww Asset invested in 0.34% or 88,645 shares. Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 36,055 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,215 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bell Comml Bank reported 0.32% stake.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Tech Earnings Grabs The Spotlight (FB, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX, GOOGL) – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Looks Like a Strong Buy at New High – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.