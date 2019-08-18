As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $325,600; Keywise Capital Management LTD Stake in 58 Com (WUBA) Has Lifted by $1.32 Million

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 5.03 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 18/05/2018 – Starbucks plans ambitious growth in China amid US trade tensions; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 422,387 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33)

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,310 shares to 17,070 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,180 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).