As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Cut by $56.45 Million Its Stake; Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Increased Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Holding

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 680,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.31M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $780.78M, down from 9.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 3.54 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/04/2018 – Starbucks downgraded on concerns about craft coffee competition, customer loyalty; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q EPS 47c; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Seattle Roastery is now offering a cold brew, made from coffee beans aged in a gin barrel

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 69.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 4.67 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299.63 million, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $62.92. About 709,286 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO’S PLANS FOR 666 FIFTH AVE. IN CHAIRMAN’S ANNUAL LETTER; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks pulls forward buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Reasons Starbucks’ Growth Isn’t Over – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.45 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Agrees to Sell its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vornado Completes the Sale of Its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vornado: Management’s Motives Are Not Convincing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

