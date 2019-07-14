As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Increased Holding by $670,810; Ctc Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 9,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,340 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 18,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 04/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Starbucks Canada tells @NEWSTALK1010, that they will be closing all company-operated stores and; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Handmade isn’t really threatening business at Etsy, CEO Josh Silverman tells @JimCramer; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,006 shares to 98,193 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,718 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 64,866 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boys Arnold And Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Fin Bancorp has invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gladius Capital Lp stated it has 6,533 shares. White Pine invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Natixis LP invested in 0.87% or 1.33M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 86,204 were accumulated by Covington Capital Management. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Murphy Mngmt reported 3,400 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 45,682 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 60,128 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 3.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 58,800 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64M worth of stock. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (Call) by 14,381 shares to 25,576 shares, valued at $36.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 92,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,266 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson reported 0.45% stake. Heritage Wealth invested in 521 shares or 0% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability owns 2,825 shares. Patten Group holds 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 133 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smithfield Tru Communications holds 905 shares. Page Arthur B has 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 793 shares. Washington Tru Company invested in 3.12% or 29,042 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca accumulated 46,056 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Moreover, Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,310 shares. Summit Strategies holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 323 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services stated it has 9,576 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 14,773 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 2.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,900 shares.