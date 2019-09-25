As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Lenox Wealth Management Decreased Holding; American Tower New Com (AMT) Share Price Rose While Archford Capital Strategies Cut Position

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) by 44.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 2,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, down from 5,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $225.16. About 1.73 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 79.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 8,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 2,358 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197,000, down from 11,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 5.69M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks battles to make amends after race row; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 29/05/2018 – Some of the steps that Starbucks took as part of its anti-racial bias campaign may have been a mistake, according to this former fast-food chief executive; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,050 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Honeywell International Incorporated holds 0.61% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,665 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 75,986 shares. Baskin Finance Services, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,045 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Vanguard Gp reported 0.44% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pettyjohn Wood White owns 8,475 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc invested in 2.15 million shares or 0.98% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.7% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 70,845 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 1,017 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,109 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 248,561 are held by Howland Management Ltd Com.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 5,764 shares to 6,564 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Country Club Na holds 0.08% or 7,787 shares. Smith Asset Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 112,060 shares. Texas-based Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fosun Limited has invested 0.08% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Raub Brock Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 277,494 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers State Bank has invested 1.56% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Newfocus Finance Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 4,046 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 42,330 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northstar Advisors Limited Company holds 2.88% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 185,836 shares. Pacifica Capital Lc accumulated 479,123 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.33% stake. Haverford Svcs accumulated 66,216 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc has 7,186 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17 million and $334.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 8,363 shares to 10,975 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Sh Tr Crport Etf (CSJ) by 88,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of China Ltd (BACHY).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.