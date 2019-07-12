As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Hollencrest Securities Trimmed Position; Starbucks Com (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Vision Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $939,060

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 4.31M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Black men arrested at Starbucks agree to meet with CEO; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS AFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO RETURN $15B TO HOLDERS IN 3 YRS; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is reportedly close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. The insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26M. CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million worth of stock or 169,096 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Cap Mngmt invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fagan holds 1.84% or 57,899 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,516 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 47,074 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Davidson Inv Advisors accumulated 321,177 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.18% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Schroder Investment Management holds 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1.18M shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability owns 375,899 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Group invested in 0.02% or 603 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 907,170 shares. Polen Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 5.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13.59 million shares. Prelude Cap Llc invested in 2,298 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Company accumulated 149,074 shares. Bennicas And, California-based fund reported 25,200 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 30.50 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares to 41,842 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,590 shares to 10,349 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

