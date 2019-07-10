As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Hendershot Investments Lowered Its Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Stake by $311,598

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 4.50 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 34,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,748 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 127,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 20.65M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 107,750 shares to 32,350 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 6,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,906 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 30.27 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Tn stated it has 7,804 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.63% or 918,596 shares. Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 15,000 shares. Private Wealth Advisors owns 24,707 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Com stated it has 196,962 shares. Btim Corp invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.31 million are owned by Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh. Barr E S & has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Evergreen Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 9,762 shares. Richard Bernstein Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northstar Asset Lc accumulated 0.78% or 25,802 shares. Barbara Oil Communication holds 0.66% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Montag & Caldwell Ltd Liability Company has 1.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 363,940 shares. Btr Cap Management reported 0.1% stake.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold 152,634 shares worth $10.26M. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN.

