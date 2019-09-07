As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Raised Holding; Facebook (FB) Holder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $8.30 Million as Shares Rose

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Posts Surge in Revenue as It Tackles User-Data Crisis — 4th Update; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica Thousands of apps have been reviewed, and 200 have been suspended pending further review; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them; 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 75.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 106,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 248,149 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.45M, up from 141,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Achieves 100% Pay Equity Both for Gender and for People of All Races in U.S; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Bets $7 Billion on Starbucks to Revive Its Coffee Sales; 11/05/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: This incident comes two weeks after a similar device was discovered about two miles away at a

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Doubling, Does Starbucks Still Have Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Itâ€™s Time to Short Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hendershot Investments has 2.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company has 31,177 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bank holds 0.36% or 409,644 shares. Brown Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 17,956 shares. Mechanics Bancshares Department has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Fincl Inc has invested 1.77% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lateef Invest Management Lp reported 4.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 1.72M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Motco accumulated 134,042 shares or 1% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.39% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 54,371 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sigma Planning reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sun Life Financial holds 2,119 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 694 shares. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management reported 42,450 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 755,355 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 19,340 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 381,175 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Company stated it has 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). George Kaiser Family Foundation reported 7,946 shares stake. Pinebridge Investments LP accumulated 202,602 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 1% or 141,559 shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kistler has 3,303 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Invest Ltd Company owns 11,647 shares. 13,552 were accumulated by Covey Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc. Court Place Advisors Ltd owns 1,324 shares. 30,050 are owned by Westwood Inc. Monroe Bankshares Mi accumulated 1,604 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38 billion for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FB’s Imitation of SNAP – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.