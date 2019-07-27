As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Ballentine Partners Has Lifted Stake by $907,018; As Equinix (EQIX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $10.42 Million

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2042.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 12,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,857 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks Culture Under Scrutiny After Arrests in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES MODERATE DECLINE IN FY18 OPERATING MARGIN; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap-here are 4 other companies that have too; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is taking on about 500 Starbucks employees as part of the deal; 19/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s police commissioner apologizes to 2 men arrested at Starbucks,; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 87.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,155 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 26,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $488.81. About 518,952 shares traded or 42.91% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 70,000 shares to 110,800 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 285,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Best REITs for the Next 55 Years – Nasdaq” published on November 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Inv holds 48,516 shares. Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Lc has invested 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 1,411 shares. Pension, a Korea-based fund reported 86,650 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 391,528 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 18,188 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 0% stake. Altfest L J & Com holds 0.17% or 4,524 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 940 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.6% or 196,350 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 147 shares. Ejf Cap holds 1,000 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 51 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26 million. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,829 shares to 241,845 shares, valued at $45.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,234 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Group holds 0.03% or 36,993 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 59,509 shares. Ipswich Inv owns 9,856 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Edgestream Prns Lp stated it has 89,792 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Haverford Fincl Incorporated invested 1.77% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 13,097 are held by Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd Liability Co. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Co holds 0.05% or 1,995 shares in its portfolio. 19,655 are owned by Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Com. California-based Check Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% or 320,981 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.46% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3.75M shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.31% or 63,896 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 135,208 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jones Finance Cos Lllp invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P, Nasdaq Brush Off Trade Noise to Nab Record Highs – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: K, SYMC, SBUX – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/26/2019: DECK,MHK,SBUX,BWA – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.