As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, 10-15 Associates Has Cut Stake; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Global Endowment Management LP Upped Position

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 677.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 72,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 83,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 3.23 million shares traded or 16.63% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 5,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 235,368 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, down from 241,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy to Propel the Company’s Next Decade of Growth at Starbucks 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks, at the Intersection of Race and Class in America; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – PRNewswire” on August 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Burry Buys 4 Stocks in Addition to GameStop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated has 14,236 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh has invested 0.22% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). 274,505 were reported by Hsbc Pcl. First Citizens Natl Bank And Trust Com holds 19,599 shares. Cooke Bieler LP holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 1.02M shares. 6,088 are owned by Telos Capital Management. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 5,342 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brandes Inv Prtn LP invested in 2.16% or 1.93 million shares. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd Company owns 320 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Communications has invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bowling Portfolio Management Llc stated it has 22,450 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.07% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.06% or 69,775 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0.04% or 296,593 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46B and $707.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 12,900 shares to 27,300 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 29,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,084 shares to 155,086 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 2,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).