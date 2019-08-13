As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Norinchukin Bank The Increased Its Holding by $405,548

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 5,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 45,445 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 51,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.36. About 3.24 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks clarifies new guest policy, says sleeping and drug use are forbidden at cafes; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 1,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 48,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00 million, up from 47,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $286.99. About 506,989 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli& Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,811 shares to 208,482 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 9,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 505,176 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorganchase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.