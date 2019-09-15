As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Trimmed by $4.88 Million Its Stake; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shareholder Nomura Holdings Trimmed Holding by $5.82 Million

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 113,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55M, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 5.91 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: NO NEED TO CHANGE STARBUCKS ALLIANCE WITH KEURIG; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL SELL STARBUCKS PODS OUTSIDE NESPRESSO BOUTIQUES; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS TO USE PROCEEDS PRIMARILY TO ACCELERATE SHR BUYBACKS; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 166,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 3.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.71M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 609,920 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Avis Budget Series 2018-1 Rental Car Abs; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group Enters into New Cooperation Agreement With SRS Investment Management; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group Backs FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.75; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.90 TO $3.75, EST. $3.37

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 253 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company. Provise Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 47,241 shares. Cambridge Co invested in 0.57% or 116,582 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Alpha Windward holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,770 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has 6,191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.06% or 2,962 shares in its portfolio. Becker Management reported 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 8,819 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com. Beaumont Partners Limited has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fund invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cidel Asset Management reported 13,244 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd Company holds 4,849 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru holds 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 1,244 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold CAR shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 72.46 million shares or 4.21% less from 75.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 101,783 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 7,395 shares. Gabelli Funds accumulated 9,500 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 2.25 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cna holds 36,386 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 3,709 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) or 104,119 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.01% invested in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) for 11,237 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.01% or 7,937 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). 20 are held by Covington Cap. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

