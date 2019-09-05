As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Raised Its Stake; As Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined, Hl Financial Services Has Decreased Holding by $1.20 Million

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 4,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 33,069 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, down from 37,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 394,623 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 19/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: CONGRESSWOMAN MAXINE WATERS NAMED TO TIME’S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLE OF 2018

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 115.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 13,428 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 6,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 3.90 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,276 are held by First Manhattan. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,799 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 15,071 shares. 1,642 are owned by Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Inc. Amp Investors Limited reported 22,625 shares stake. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Jensen Investment Mngmt reported 1.32% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 171,653 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny invested in 0.14% or 66,386 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Na has 1,262 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Generation Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 315,493 shares. 197,030 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, M&T National Bank Corp has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,247 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 4,801 shares to 20,098 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 10,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,081 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Us Etf (FPX).

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 25.66 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 69,176 shares. 6,603 were reported by Northeast Invest Management. Illinois-based Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 37,380 shares. 18,097 were reported by Savant. Bbr Ltd Co holds 0.55% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 57,363 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.70 million shares. Cypress Capital Gp has invested 1.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whittier has invested 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Loudon Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,542 shares. Acg Wealth holds 34,364 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 8,796 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 3,000 shares. Windward Management Company Ca holds 122,849 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.66% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 23,868 shares to 39,037 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR).