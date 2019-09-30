As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Holding; Farmers & Merchants Investments Cut Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $425,628 as Stock Declined

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold 7,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 254,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.95 million, down from 262,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 22,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 31,080 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, down from 53,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 5.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5,988 shares to 19,721 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 31.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.