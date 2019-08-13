As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Boosted Stake by $325,600; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Value Rose, Firefly Value Partners LP Decreased Its Position

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $147.05. About 3.74M shares traded or 70.31% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 4.95 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 30/03/2018 – Johnson’s ascension came as former CEO and founder Howard Schultz decided to step down to focus his efforts on the Starbucks’ Reserve Roastery brand; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere’s Position In The U.S.-China Trade War – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Umb Bancshares N A Mo stated it has 30,862 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.2% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 9,598 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,916 shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 76,223 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 58,382 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 525 are held by Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Private Tru Co Na invested in 2,580 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 1,800 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 0.04% or 38,533 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5.61% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 59,672 shares. Profund Lc has 5,574 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ls Advsr Llc invested in 0.11% or 11,334 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 13.04 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks: Competitive Landscape Shifts In China – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Takes Delivery Nationwide. Is This a Good Idea? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Mexican Grill: All is Forgiven – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Company reported 48,720 shares. Diligent Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,608 shares. 112,013 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Wetherby Asset Management has 31,896 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company has 2.16% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 5,720 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 1,718 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Invsts holds 0.07% or 2.07M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Markel Corporation owns 0.58% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 461,618 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.15% or 11,326 shares. 21,477 are held by Blue Edge Capital Llc. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.21% or 341,822 shares.