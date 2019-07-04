As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, M&T Bank Lifted by $791,948 Its Holding; As Open Text (OTEX) Shares Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Cut Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 24,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,106 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, down from 636,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 186,342 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 10,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 308,165 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.91M, up from 297,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Revenue Tops Estimates, Maintains Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS: ACCELERATING COMP GROWTH GLOBALLY IS `TOP PRIORITY’; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: Racially profiled men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,237 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company. Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 13,229 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc has invested 1.87% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.52% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 327,042 shares. Cognios Cap Lc invested in 0.84% or 32,121 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 489,185 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Lc holds 214 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.7% or 51,200 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 200 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 94,288 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Matarin Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,779 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. King Luther Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Colony Gp Ltd Com reported 29,234 shares stake. 500,692 are owned by Westend Advisors Limited Liability Company.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Varma Vivek C sold $3.46M worth of stock.

M&T Bank Corp, which manages about $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 6,386 shares to 74,983 shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 13,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,991 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 225,675 shares to 698,156 shares, valued at $41.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 36,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).