As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $24.61 Billion; Facebook (FB) Position Has Raised by Lakewood Capital Management Lp

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 293,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 207,150 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.37 billion, down from 500,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 4.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS BEEN IN PHILADELPHIA IN PAST WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION A `VERY DISCIPLINED’ DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 188,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 720,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.01 million, up from 532,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 12.31 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 26/03/2018 – German cartel office investigates Facebook’s use of data from partner websites; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO POSTPONE MEETING TO THURS. ON WEATHER: FOX; 30/03/2018 – The Takeaway: Could Facebook Be Safer If Built Today?; 27/03/2018 – Laura Litvan: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April; 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data-leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Jeff Zients to Board; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 30.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookmont Capital Mgmt invested 0.65% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Texas-based American Natl Registered Advisor Inc has invested 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Partners Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,800 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shelton Management owns 0.92% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 190,543 shares. Regions invested in 0.07% or 78,916 shares. Conning has 20,872 shares. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% stake. Meeder Asset Management owns 127,448 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 474,817 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 2.86M shares. 958,519 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Management Inc. Boston Advsr accumulated 190,716 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3.61M shares. Profund Ltd Llc holds 110,158 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,560 shares.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1149.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 987 shares to 30,822 shares, valued at $33.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 95,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Int’l Select Divid Etf (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.35 million were reported by Asset One Com Limited. Stelac Advisory Limited Company holds 0.12% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 1,106 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 97,087 shares. Private Trust Communications Na reported 19,146 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 17,960 shares. Bamco, New York-based fund reported 113,454 shares. Lakewood Management Limited Partnership invested 4.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Advsr reported 1.19% stake. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.51% or 22,661 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 232,161 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhumbline Advisers invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 293,110 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation reported 1,383 shares.