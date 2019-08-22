As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $799,052; As Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Market Value Rose, Cutler Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $335,120

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 240,761 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, down from 251,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 4.50M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.53; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.86. About 5,636 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25,709 shares to 172,782 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Limited Liability holds 0.13% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 22,581 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Co accumulated 0.96% or 19,655 shares. Boltwood Capital reported 18,526 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa reported 23,048 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability stated it has 3,997 shares. Duff & Phelps Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ipg Invest Limited Liability reported 3,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advisors holds 0.69% or 24,707 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Blue Edge Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 21,477 shares. Cedar Rock Ltd holds 9.97M shares or 17.13% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.17% or 1.70M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0.3% or 611,210 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 2.07% or 117,830 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 79,671 shares.

