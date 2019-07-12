As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fruth Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $26.67 Million; Share Value Declined

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $311.43. About 668,318 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 1.47M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is making changes following outrage over the arrest of two black men at one of its cafes in Philadelphia last week

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). West Coast Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 117,830 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,493 shares. Haverford Financial Svcs holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 66,537 shares. Westwood Hldg Gp owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 36,993 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 0% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 18.10 million were reported by Geode Mngmt Llc. Prudential Pcl reported 1.60 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Copeland Management Ltd Llc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 1.46% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 151,360 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 100,262 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities accumulated 0.17% or 410 shares. Bb&T holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 329,923 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 4.11 million shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 12,631 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.23 million for 30.48 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. Shares for $10.26 million were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 16.85 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.