As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Lowered Stake; As Red Hat Com (RHT) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Capital Counsel Has Decreased Its Position by $1.46 Million

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 71.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 8,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 3,528 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS: AFTERNOON PROMOTIONS NOT WORKING WELL IN U.S; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rampart Inv Ltd has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Llc reported 22,196 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 31,092 shares. 1,351 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Lc. Alpine Associate Mgmt reported 740,336 shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 43,798 shares. Fred Alger owns 0.49% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 675,714 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Company accumulated 2.56% or 480,140 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk, Japan-based fund reported 158,403 shares. Trust Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 256 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 191,936 shares. Cwm reported 192 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.06% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co invested in 28,469 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,292 shares to 685,892 shares, valued at $153.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Inc holds 0.44% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 53,888 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 14,055 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 308,165 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc invested in 216,919 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Narwhal Mngmt holds 58,471 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has 0.47% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 42,278 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 37,454 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation has 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.13 million shares. Graybill Bartz Assoc Ltd has 2.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 46,615 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,076 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Division reported 14,459 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 892 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 29,601 shares to 134,654 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 137,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).