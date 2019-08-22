As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Stake; Trillium Asset Management Has Upped Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $386,650

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 48,586 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 46,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $225.54. About 92,326 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 12,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 228,139 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.96 million, down from 240,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 1.08 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 15/04/2018 – Time Out Beijing: Starbucks opens its first pet-friendly cafés in China; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé Form Global Coffee Alliance to Elevate and Expand Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice Categories; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,092 shares to 78,716 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Management reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Leavell Investment Management has 3,396 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.36% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.73 million shares. Apg Asset Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2.96 million shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 23,048 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Barbara Oil Com holds 0.66% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 3,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Limited owns 1.16M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 241,635 shares. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 100 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Ltd Liability Co owns 31,459 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc owns 0.81% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 113,074 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Financial Bank Of The West owns 7,229 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 15,555 shares in its portfolio. 175,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc has 9,892 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited, a New York-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd accumulated 23,166 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.16% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Putnam Ltd Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 696,883 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.9% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tiverton Asset Limited owns 12,313 shares. Limited Ca owns 10,100 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 0.18% or 340,100 shares in its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Co holds 54,420 shares. Long Road Counsel Ltd holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 16,425 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,609 shares to 386,023 shares, valued at $40.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 129,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,696 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).