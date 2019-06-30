As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Swedbank Has Trimmed by $1.41 Million Its Holding; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Value Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $6.24 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $611.77. About 274,765 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Swedbank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.94M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 5.17 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18M for 28.71 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.06 million shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $273.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 199,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources In (NYSE:EOG).

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 2.00M shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

