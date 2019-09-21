As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Holding; Walmart (WMT) Holder Verity Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $516,560 as Share Value Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 113,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55 million, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 9.95 million shares traded or 39.35% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Daily Gazette: Daylong Starbucks closure taken in stride locally; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 21/03/2018 – SBUX: CHINA IS FASTEST GROWING INTERNATIONAL MARKET FOR COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Starbucks deal gives Nestle more punch in fight with JAB; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Return $15 Billion to Holders Through Next 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 13,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 9.81M shares traded or 70.79% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Deal Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Closes at End 2Q; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 16/04/2018 – U.S. department store chain Bon-Ton heads to liquidation; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 10/04/2018 – Walmart is working with Postmates for grocery delivery; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Signs on as a Key Delivery Provider of Walmart’s Online Grocery Program in the Atlanta Metro Area; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: The deal with Walmart’s disturbing `funeral potatoes’; 22/05/2018 – Chicken Of The Sea International Resolves Antitrust Lawsuit With Walmart, Terms Include New Business Agreement With The Retailer; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 06/05/2018 – Business Std.in: Flipkart-Walmart deal: Billion-dollar gateway to Indian market for Google

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dana Investment Advisors invested in 3,850 shares. Pictet National Bank & Tru reported 7,542 shares stake. Zuckerman Investment Group Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 5,285 shares in its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 1.02% or 70,729 shares. Pggm Investments holds 34,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Consolidated Invest Grp Limited Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,098 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 0.8% or 2.83M shares. Blume Mgmt Inc reported 6,700 shares. Pictet Asset invested in 1.57M shares. Hartford Commerce holds 181,325 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Company holds 0.57% or 16,028 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,364 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 185,836 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2,544 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Co.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

