As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $5.18 Million; Ulta Beauty Usd0.01 Common Stock (ULTA) Shareholder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Cut Holding by $4.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 70,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 312,990 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.27M, down from 383,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.63. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (ULTA) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 11,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 29,417 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 40,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $323.08. About 475,818 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 28.95 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.15 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

