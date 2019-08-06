As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Signaturefd Has Upped by $688,200 Its Holding; Girard Partners LTD Has Raised Position in Bank Amer Com (BAC) by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 310% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 12,300 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 8.92M shares traded or 13.28% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 21/04/2018 – A Problem Starbucks Can’t Train Away; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker than expected China sales; 07/05/2018 – Nestle and Starbucks strike $7.15 bln coffee licensing deal; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 109.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 57,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 110,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, up from 52,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.08. About 92.32 million shares traded or 89.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $8.43 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

