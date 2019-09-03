As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Cut Holding by $941,576; As Prologis Com (PLD) Valuation Rose, Kempen Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $1.86 Million

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 12,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 225,954 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.80M, down from 238,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 2.94 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Starbucks Will Get Upfront Cash Payment of $7.15B; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Schultz steps in as outrage over cafe arrests simmers; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS EXPECTS TO RETURN ABT $20B TO HOLDERS THROUGH 2020; 04/05/2018 – Despite the arrest controversy, Starbucks isn’t seeing its hiring numbers decrease; 13/03/2018 – Starbucks debuts gin barrel-aged cold brew to lure coffee drinkers to Seattle Roastery; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Prologis Inc Com (PLD) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 26,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 299,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.53 million, up from 273,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Prologis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 974,458 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35,131 shares to 128,929 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 7,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,447 shares to 116,652 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto Com (NYSE:CM) by 23,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,447 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (NYSE:IVZ).