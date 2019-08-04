As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Boosted Holding by $3.15 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Blb&B Advisors Increased Its Stake by $774,230 as Market Valuation Declined

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 135,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 129,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 42,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 696,222 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.76M, up from 653,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 19/05/2018 – Vox: Starbucks says everyone’s a customer after Philadelphia bias incident

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $26.98 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 532,786 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,000 are owned by Trb Advsr Ltd Partnership. 91,345 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Payden & Rygel accumulated 261,400 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Northern owns 20.46M shares. California-based Windward Management Ca has invested 1.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bahl & Gaynor invested in 1.87% or 2.74M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,354 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co stated it has 91,203 shares. Atlanta Management L L C holds 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 601,491 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 3,832 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc invested in 314,342 shares. Aspiriant Llc accumulated 4,372 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc, a Delaware-based fund reported 10,905 shares. Aldebaran Financial has invested 1.49% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,715 shares to 8,353 shares, valued at $994,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 31,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,222 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).